UniLend Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $13.66 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001181 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00113985 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

