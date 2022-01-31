UniMex Network (UMX) Market Cap Reaches $2.09 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 40.1% against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000720 BTC on exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $102,391.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.61 or 0.06956275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,889.86 or 0.99852826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006731 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,646,593 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

