Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of U opened at $94.92 on Monday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average of $135.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,575,876 shares of company stock valued at $277,488,647 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $224,246,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 705.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 264,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,754,000 after acquiring an additional 231,262 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

