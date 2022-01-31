Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 164.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,753 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Unity Software worth $41,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,330,000 after buying an additional 1,304,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $1,170,987.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,575,876 shares of company stock worth $277,488,647 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $94.92 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

