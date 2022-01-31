Upland Software, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Upland Software in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. lowered their price target on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of UPLD opened at $18.71 on Monday. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Upland Software by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

