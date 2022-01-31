US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.43. US Foods reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 660%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,649. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in US Foods by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,241 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of US Foods by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,267 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,431 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of US Foods by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,368,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 818,089 shares in the last quarter.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

