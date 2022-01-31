USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.62 million and $116.54 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.39 or 0.06931908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,395.38 or 0.99930240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003117 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

