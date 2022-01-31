V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen cut their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $62.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

