V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $80.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Williams Capital downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.87. 31,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.