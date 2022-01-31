V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $80.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Williams Capital downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.
Shares of VFC traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.87. 31,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $90.79.
In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About V.F.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
