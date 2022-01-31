V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $74.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

V.F. stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.87. 31,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,794. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. V.F. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in V.F. by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in V.F. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 163,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

