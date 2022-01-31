V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $90.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VFC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of V.F. to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.87. The company had a trading volume of 31,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. V.F. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.