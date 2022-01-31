Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) CEO Acquires $1,999,999.11 in Stock

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) CEO Maurice Zauderer bought 1,801,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vaccinex stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,996,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,601. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCNX. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 10.4% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 103.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 23.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,218 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

