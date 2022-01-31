Valero Energy (VLO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $103.00 to $104.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

1/25/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $95.00.

1/12/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00.

12/28/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $85.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

