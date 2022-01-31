Validity (VAL) Trading 12.4% Higher This Week

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Validity has a total market capitalization of $16.53 million and approximately $52,922.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Validity has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00009551 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008947 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.00592455 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,499,679 coins and its circulating supply is 4,492,554 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

