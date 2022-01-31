VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Shares Up 4%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) shot up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 2,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF in the third quarter worth $1,084,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF in the third quarter worth $921,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF in the second quarter worth $265,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 139,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

