Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $49,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $203.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.63. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.27 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

