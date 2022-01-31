Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after buying an additional 1,934,115 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after buying an additional 606,735 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,384,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,394,000 after buying an additional 823,608 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,033,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,905,000 after buying an additional 139,062 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $52.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $54.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

