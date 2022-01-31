Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Down 27.6% in January

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,541,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,495,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWG opened at $176.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.14 and its 200-day moving average is $215.18. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $169.80 and a fifty-two week high of $247.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.624 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

