Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.01 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.93 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.