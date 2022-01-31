Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.25. 38,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,667. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $83.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.