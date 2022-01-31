Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.2% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 529.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,668,000 after buying an additional 3,236,316 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,170 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,512,000 after purchasing an additional 982,442 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 50,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,453. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.