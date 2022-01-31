Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 552,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 480,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter.

VBK opened at $236.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.78 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

