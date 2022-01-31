VeChain Price Hits $0.0538 (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, VeChain has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and $178.45 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008400 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

