Vectorspace AI Price Tops $2.67 on Top Exchanges (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $105.73 million and $555,950.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00006956 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $96.07 or 0.00250101 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000236 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.78 or 0.01126713 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,573,811 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

