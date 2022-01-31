Vega Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $2.86 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $64.93 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $6.20 or 0.00016079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044604 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00113353 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 10,479,121 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

