Veles Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $45,085.02 and approximately $9.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,410.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.69 or 0.06979111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00286062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.45 or 0.00750984 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00066288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.94 or 0.00377357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00238030 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,372 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,865 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

