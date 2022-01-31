Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Raised by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.3% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 29.9% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.