Verso (VSO) Price Hits $0.0361 on Major Exchanges

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $95,037.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verso has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00050690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.19 or 0.06965709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,427.22 or 0.99870827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00051526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

