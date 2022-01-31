Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on VERX. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Bank of America cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,376.00 and a beta of 0.82. Vertex has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $39.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $421,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 832,602 shares of company stock worth $12,304,283 in the last 90 days. 67.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 469.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

