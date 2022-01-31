Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 316,501 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,729 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,873 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $243.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $243.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

