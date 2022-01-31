Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $3.20 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Shares of VRTX opened at $243.02 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $243.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,287 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $174,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $202,855,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

