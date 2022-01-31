Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Down 2.4%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,284,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

