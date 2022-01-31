Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Hits $2.34 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $10,954.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.68 or 0.00287032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009704 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002018 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.