Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 279,611 shares.The stock last traded at $91.01 and had previously closed at $85.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.38 and its 200-day moving average is $128.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $1,671,468.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,616 shares of company stock worth $17,685,576 over the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

