Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Down 3.3%

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.66 and last traded at $53.89. 4,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,574,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.
In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (NYSE:VSCO)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
