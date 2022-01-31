Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Down 3.3%

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.66 and last traded at $53.89. 4,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,574,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

