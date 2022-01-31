Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,667.78 ($35.99).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.08) price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.87) to GBX 2,060 ($27.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($31.44) price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 2,046 ($27.60) on Monday. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,989 ($26.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,720 ($36.70). The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,344.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,458.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 96.14 ($1.30) per share. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

In other news, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($32.16), for a total value of £186,524.16 ($251,651.59). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,475 ($33.39), for a total value of £14,850 ($20,035.08).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

