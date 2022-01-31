Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,983 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI opened at $31.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

