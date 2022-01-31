Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,075 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $113.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

