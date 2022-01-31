Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 9,453 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 55.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,345,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 108,926 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.72. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.