Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,009 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in RingCentral by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

NYSE:RNG opened at $162.58 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

