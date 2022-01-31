Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vimeo in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Vimeo alerts:

VMEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $140,572,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $43,716,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,604,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $23,144,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.