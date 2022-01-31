Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading Up 8.9%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares were up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 24,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,074,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Get Vimeo alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $43,716,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $1,442,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $23,144,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.