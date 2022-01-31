Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Viper Energy Partners worth $20,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,449,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after acquiring an additional 139,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after acquiring an additional 267,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after acquiring an additional 849,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 296,239 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -205.21 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

