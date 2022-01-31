Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 19.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.52. The company had a trading volume of 138,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,631,772. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $430.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.