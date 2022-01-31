VITE Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One VITE coin can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VITE has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $25.09 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,032,156,433 coins and its circulating supply is 499,585,322 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

