Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 323.58% and a negative return on equity of 107.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical in the third quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical in the second quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viveve Medical by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical in the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.