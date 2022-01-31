Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 157 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 157 ($2.12) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167.67 ($2.26).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up GBX 2.62 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 130.24 ($1.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,009,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,133,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £35.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -260.47.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,950.89).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

