Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 167.67 ($2.25).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 130.02 ($1.75). The stock had a trading volume of 128,701,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,133,180. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.96. The company has a market capitalization of £35.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.04.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.