Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.04

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 4762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. Research analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at $2,595,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)

