W. R. Berkley Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

WRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $84.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 124,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,111,000 after buying an additional 84,894 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,123,000 after buying an additional 962,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,704,000 after buying an additional 203,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,708,000 after buying an additional 211,922 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

